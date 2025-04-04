Ryan Reynolds strongly responds to Justin Baldoni’s claims amid legal drama

Ryan Reynolds strongly responds to Justin Baldoni’s claims amid ongoing legal drama

Ryan Reynolds has strongly responded to Justin Baldoni allegations, saying he “pretends” to be a man who “listens” to the women amid It Ends With Us drama.

Earlier, Justin and Wayfarer Studios’ legal team requested a judge to dismiss their client's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Ryan.

In the court documents obtained by E! News, the legal team claimed that Ryan “pretends that the Wayfarer Parties’ First Amended Complaint (the ‘FAC’) fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse”.

“Instead, the legal team noted the complaint included ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against Ryan, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator,” read the document.

However, the Deadpool & Wolverine star’s spokesperson lashed out at Justin’s claims in a statement via E! News.

“Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is 'confident enough to listen' to the women in his life,” continued the statement.

It added, “Ryan actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her.”

In the filing, obtained by the same outlet on March 20, Ryan’s wife Blake Lively’s legal team slammed Justin’s countersuit as “vengeful and rambling,” alleging it to be a “profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court”.

Meanwhile, Justin’s lawyers described Blake’s filing as an attempt to remove herself from the “self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system”.