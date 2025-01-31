Kate Middleton plans fourth baby with Prince William?

Kate Middleton has left fans guessing about her fourth baby with Prince William after new addition to the royal family.

The Princess of Wales' fans are all excited to know about the future Queen's plans about expending her family as the Palace is celebrating Princess Beatrice's newborn babygirl.

Kate Middleton's recent photos with children have also fueled speculations that she's preparing for giving birth to a new child.

Princess Catherine, who has come out of the woods after winning her year-long cancer battle, visited children at a Welsh hospice on Thursday.

Body language expert Judi James, as per Daily Mail, claimed Kate's immersive demeanour helped create instant rapport with the children and their parents as she appeared visibly moved by her interactions.

"She crouches down on the ground as low as possible to meet eye-to-eye with the very smallest children for what looks like a long time, and we can see her fun, open-mouth expressions are aimed at making them smile,' Ms James explained.

However, The Princess of Wales has often spoken of her and William's family plans. Her subtle comments, in 2023, suggested as the couple are happy with their three kids and have no intention to expend the family.

Kate and Rebecca Mistry, Co-CEO at The Baby Bank, had a revealing exchange when looking at infant clothing in the recent past. Mistry spoke about how people can sometimes get a little baby fever when looking at the tiny outfits, “Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again.”

William's wife appeared to agree with the sentiment, saying with a laugh, “I’ve been there and done that.”

William has also made his own view on the fourth child during a joint event with at Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire. The Prince teased to staff members nearby, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

He also joked to Kate, when she returned the baby girl she was holding to the child’s parents, “Don’t take her with you.”

Princess Kate herself publicly acknowledged her husband's disinterest in expanding family, telling a royal fan during a January 2020 engagement in Yorkshire, “I don’t think William wants any more.”