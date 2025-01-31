Marianne Faithfull, iconic singer and actress, dies peacefully

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull has passed away at the age of 78.

She was born in Hampstead in December 1946 and gained fame with her singles, such as As Tears Go By, which peaked at number 10 in the UK in 1964, and her leading parts in films, such as The Girl On A Motorcycle (1968).

In the 1960s, she was also renowned for being Mick Jagger's girlfriend, which influenced songs like You Can't Always Get What You Want and Wild Horses.

With the iconic album Broken English, she revived her career following a period of heroin addiction in the 1970s.

In his tribute, Jagger said he was "so saddened" and called Faithfull "a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer, and a great actress."

His bandmate Keith Richards wrote on social media that he "will miss her" and that he was "so sad" about Faithfull's passing.

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones made two Instagram posts: "Farewell dear Marianne" is written on an old photo of him, Faithfull, and Richards in a recording studio, and "Marianne will be dearly missed" is written on a more current photo of the two of them. "Bless her xx."

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family," a statement from her spokesperson said.

"She will be dearly missed."