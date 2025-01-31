Chris Evans reveals his future in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Will Chris Evans not be making a comeback in Avengers: Doomsday? Well, Captain America himself says he won't.

Evans is now disputing allegations that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite The Hollywood Reporter's confirmation in December.

Evans recently told Esquire magazine, as part of a cover story on Anthony Mackie, “That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!”

Evans's portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America made him a mainstay in the MCU. He played the character for the first time in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011).

After playing the role in multiple films, he resigned from it after Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon, who has now acquired Captain America's shield (his upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World opens on February 14), was also good friends with Evans' character.

The outlet also questioned Mackie, who will also appear in Avengers: Doomsday, on his knowledge of Evans' possible comeback to Marvel.

“I didn’t know!” he admitted. “I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’”

The Twisted Metal actor continued, “I learned that right there. My manager showed me. He’s like, ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

The Russo brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026. In the film, Robert Downey Jr. also plays Doctor Doom.