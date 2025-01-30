Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli welcome second daughter in tranquil Cotswolds home

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reside in a stunning £3.5 million farmhouse

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their second child and are settling into a tranquil life in the idyllic Cotswolds.

On January 29, the couple joyfully announced the birth of their daughter, Athena, who arrived a few weeks earlier than expected but is reported to be in good health.

Athena joins their firstborn, Sienna, born in September 2021, while Edoardo also has a son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

The family resides in a stunning £3.5 million farmhouse, which boasts six spacious bedrooms and a separate guesthouse, perfect for when Beatrice’s parents, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, visit.

The property also features a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a converted ‘party barn’—a spacious venue for hosting gatherings with friends and family.

Nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds, their home offers the perfect retreat, surrounded by lush greenery. Edoardo’s parents live nearby, providing extra support as the family grows.

Beatrice’s cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, who have three children, are also reportedly close neighbors.

The couple’s neighbours also include some familiar faces—polo enthusiast George Spencer-Churchill and his wife, Camilla, along with David and Victoria Beckham’s lavish Cotswold estate, and singer Ellie Goulding’s nearby residence.

Despite their rural setting, the family is well-connected, with Beatrice's parents living just a short drive away at Royal Lodge in Windsor.



