Tracy Chapman urges fans to buy vinyl records for THIS reason

Tracy Chapman speaks out about streaming music

Tracy Chapman is speaking out about streaming music, urging fans to buy CDs and vinyl records to boost artists' income.

During an exclusive interview with The New York Times, the 61-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about the current state of the music industry.

In response to a question about her interest in music, she said, “I do listen to music still. I don’t listen to as much as I used to, and I’m maybe going to date myself now, or someone’s going to call me a Luddite, but I don’t stream music.”

Sharing her stance on the underrated subject, the singer-songwriter explained why it’s important for the audience to buy music in the physical form.

She further went on to add, “I only buy music in physical form. Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That’s important to me.

“So to some extent, it limits what I listen to, because it’s a physical commitment of going out into the world and finding things, but I still do go out.”

On professional front, Chapman released her previous album in 2008 with Our Bright Future.