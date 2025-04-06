Bill Murray threatens fan in furious confrontation

Bill Murray surprises fans with furious encounter

Bill Murray’s recent interaction with a fan during the Q&A session of his 2024 film, The Friend, has taken the internet by storm.

The 74-year-old actor, a Golden Globe Award winner, was seen lashing out at a fan in a viral video captured in New York City last week.

In the TikTok video, the Riff Raff star was shown addressing an unidentified person filming behind him, saying, “Stop it.”

He continued, pointing his finger at the person, and said, “If you attack me like that, I’ll step on your foot.”

In response, the pushy fan apologised by raising his hand in the air.

Walking alongside a guard, who was donning a green jacket, the American comedian added, “Don’t do it again. You’re not big enough to do that.”

The viral video sparked various reactions and comments from fans.

Reflecting on Murray’s behaviour, the California Hollywood Horror Museum penned, “We know several people who have worked with Bill Murray and have known him for decades. If you are nice and polite, and it’s under the right circumstances, he is the funniest, kindest, sweetest person. If you’re stalking or annoying him, you’re screwed.”

This incident comes after the CaddyShack actor was called “gross” for locking lips with Naomi Watts during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.