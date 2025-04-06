Travis Kelce’s pal sets record straight on Taylor Swift backlash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce receive support from friend amid recent controversy

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently came under fire when the NFL star’s friend, Nick Wright, revealed that they had lost touch since he started dating the pop superstar.

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother Jason Kelce mentioned Wright on their podcast, New Heights, he said, “Trav and I have not talk talked since he’s been serious with Taylor Swift, since he’s become, like, a super-duper celebrity.”

The comment Wright made on his podcast, What's Wright?, led to a heated debate about Taylor and Travis isolating people in their lives as they get serious in romance.

However, the sports host is setting record straight as he revisited his comment and explained, “I am so incredibly oddly frustrated by this because I think it is so recklessly unfair to Travis Kelce.”

Wright added, "I said we don’t really talk during the seasons. We have a kind of annual event of being able to get together at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. But two years ago, the parade was cut short by a tragic shooting. And this year, the parade was cancelled by the Philadelphia Eagles. So those two times, we didn’t talk.”

Condemning the wrong interpretations, he went on to say, “If I felt like I screwed up, I would apologize. But anyone that watched the show or saw it got the exact right read of it.”

He added that the reason for the media attention was the Grammy winner’s magnitude of fame, saying, “I really think Taylor Swift might be the most famous person in the world” and tabloids spread the news to attract audience’s attention by using “a true global icon’s” name.