‘Tron: Ares’ star Jared Leto takes fans by surprise with first thriller

Jared Leto excites fans with first teaser into ‘Tron: Ares’

Jared Leto gave fans a glimpse of the much-awaited movie, Tron: Ares, which will be the third film in the beloved Tron franchise.

The 53-year-old released the sequel on Saturday, April 5th, which showed Jeff Bridges, who played the protagonist in the original film, saying, "Ready? Cause there’s no going back."

The trailer then showed Leto on the screen, who will be joined by a talented cast including, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Cameron Monaghan, Arturo Castro, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith and Gillian Anderson.

Disney previously revealed that the movie is based on an advance A.I. program, named Ares, which becomes capable of coming out of the digital world to the real one.

Tron: Ares marks "humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings," they announced in February.

Leto will portray the villain, Ares, who told People Magazine in August last year that the third sequel will offer commentary on "the culture and the technology of the times that we're living in."

Leto went on to share that he has been a fan of the concept and “I must have seen the first Tron a couple dozen times growing [up]."

The third film, which follows the 1982 original and the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, will be released on October 10th.