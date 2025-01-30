Karla Sofía Gascón addresses controversial Fernanda Torres comment

Karla Sofía Gascón has recently addressed comments she made about her fellow Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres.

In a statement to Variety, Karla rejected violating Oscars’ code of conduct about badmouthing fellow nominees.

The actress clarified that the remarks were not about Fernanda or direct associates but it was generally about social media trolls.

“I am an enormous fan of Fernanda Torres, and it has been wonderful getting to know her over the past few months,” said Karla.

She further noted that in her comments, she was talking about “the toxicity and violent hate speech on social media that I sadly continue to experience”.

While gushing over Fernanda, Karla mentioned that she has been a “wonderful ally, and no one directly associated with her has been anything but supportive and hugely generous”.

For the unversed, Karla and Fernanda are reportedly nominated in the Best Actress category for Emilia Perez and I’m Still Here alongside Demi Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Mikey Madison (Anora).

In an interview with Brazil’s Folha de São Paulo, Karla reflected on the negativity she had been subject to social media.

“I don’t like that there’s a social media team that work around these people that are attempting to discredit my work and my film because that doesn’t take us anywhere,” stated the actress.