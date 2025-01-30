BTS Jungkook dethroned by Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK Rose

BTS Jungkook suffered a setback by Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK Rose's global smash hit APT.

The Die With a Smile hitmaker continues to make headlines as he marks a new milestone on Thursday, January 30.

He took over to his Instagram stories and re-shared Rose’s post on his social media account, celebrating their global smash hit song’s one billion streams on Spotify.

Offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her music video filming, the K-pop sensation posted a polaroid with a playful caption, "Wait, we have 1B streams..?! [hands on mouth laughing emoji]"

She wrote at the other corner of the post, "I think so.."

While Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, exclaimed, "ROSIE!!!!!" which might be a subtle reference to her debut solo studio album of the same name, which contains the lead single APT.

He reshared another story featuring the music streaming service’s official announcement.

"Insanityyyyyy," Rose, 27, captioned that.

It is pertinent to note that the eagle-eyed fans already noticed that the song had crossed one billion streams by January 26, one day before Spotify made it official.

APT achieved a significant milestone exactly 100 days after its release, breaking the previous record held by BTS Jungkook with Seven.

Additionally, this wasn’t the only record Bruno Mars has made. One day, before sharing his latest feat, the musician posted on his Instagram stories that he had "become the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in Spotify history."