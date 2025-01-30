Chappell Roan shares bittersweet update ahead of 2025 Grammys

Chappell Roan shares conflicted feelings before heading to 67th Grammy Awards week

Chappell Roan shares her mixed emotions as the musician gears up for music's biggest night this weekend.

The HOT TO GO! singer shared a carousel post alongside heartfelt caption, in which she laid bare her feelings about the Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 2nd.

"Hey girls I just woke up. Good morning booboos. It’s Grammy week," she began. "I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year. I hope you can understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing."

She continued, "I’ve been crying tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free."

The 26-year-old crooner added, "Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed your ass up to shows and festivals. Because yall are rockstars I feel like a rockstars :) Damn I am cheesy lowkey. Whatever anyway."

The Femininomenon hitmaker also teased her much-anticipated performance, sharing that she "loves" what’s in store for the fans.

She concluded the post with, "I see you <3 tootles xox."

Roan is nominated for six Grammys, including Best New Artist, Album Of The Year for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Best Song Of The Year for Good Luck, Babe!