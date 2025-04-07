Simon Pegg spills beans about Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts in 'Mission: Impossible 8'

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is coming out on May 21

Mission: Impossible famed Simon Pegg has unveiled what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel of the action-packed franchise.

Pegg, who appeared in six movies alongside Tom Cruise, has opened that The Final Reckoning is so far his favourite one.

During the panel discussion held at this year’s AwesomeCon, the 55-year-old shared that the stunts performed by Cruise in the eighth sequel are just 'beggar belief'.

However, he did not spill much beans, but he admitted that it was his favorite one to shoot.

“We were in the Arctic; we were in South Africa. The stunts Tom is doing just beggar belief. I mean, really, really dumb s***.”

Simon said that people often say that the 62-year-old is mad. But he believes that Tom is incredibly focused and ‘he's incredibly careful when it comes to those stunts.’

“He rehearses and trains, but he does it because he actually cares so much about the cinematic experience for the audience, he will literally risk his life.”

As per Screen Rant, Pegg even confessed that he has often said goodbye to the Top Gun star for so many years as he was unsure that he might not return from his death-defying feats.

“I've said goodbye to him several times over the years, just not knowing if I was ever going to see him again.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 8 is all set to hit theatres on May 21, 2025.