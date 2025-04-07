Royal family shares photo as King Charles takes bold step

King Charles III's office has shared first photo as the monarch arrived in Italy on Monday for a four-day visit, taking major risk amid his health concerns.

The 76-year-old will become the first UK monarch to address Italy's joint parliament, but will not meet Pope Francis due to his health issues.

The trip comes week after the monarch had his own health scare and was admitted to hospital after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

The royal family shared the picture of the King's craft on Instagram Story, captioning: "Italy, see you soon..."

During the trip, the King will also celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Camilla.

King Charles had been due to meet Pope Francis, who's recovering from life-threatening pneumonia at his home in the Vatican.

However, doctors say he will need at least two months of convalescence, forcing to the king to change his plans.

Prince William and Harry's dad has officially visited Italy 17 times but this is his first as king. His Rome engagements are spread over two days, with local authorities warning of disruptions for locals due to tight security and roadblocks.

The King will meet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and is set to make history with joint sitting of the Italian parliament, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla will also have a tour of the Colosseum in Rome. The couple will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and watch a joint flypast over Rome by Italy's "Frecce Tricolori" air force aerobatic team and Britain's "Red Arrows".