Hilaria Baldwin shares real reason behind cosmetic surgery after seven children

Hilaria Baldwin has recently shared real reason behind cosmetic procedure after having seven children.

Speaking on latest episode of The Baldwins on April 6, the yoga instructor reflected on her plastic surgery, saying, “Since I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do, like, a little up.”

Hilaria, who shares seven children with actor husband Alec Baldwin, revealed, “I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade. I think this is the first time that I've not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I've started having kids.”

The podcaster confessed, “I got used to my body more or less a certain way than as most women know who breastfeed and the milk goes out, it's a different, much lower reality.”

“It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way,” remarked the 41-year-old.

Hilaria mentioned, “It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay.”

Elsewhere on the show, the entrepreneur expressed her concerns over cosmetic surgery because of her daughters.

“Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way,” she continued.

Hilaria added, “I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have.”