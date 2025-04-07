Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles, Queen Camilla head to Italy

Buckingham Palace released a key statement as King Charles and Queen Camilla head to Italy amid the monarch's health fears.

The King's office shared historic details of the royal family's special relationship with Italy and how they cherished memories of their previous tours.

The statement reads, "This week the King and Queen will visit Rome and Ravenna during a state visit to Italy. His Majesty has visited Italy 17 times before whilst Her Majesty has visited twice. Although this is the first time they will visit as king and Queen."

"The shared history between the UK and Italy includes the fact that Queen Elizabeth II visited the country five times accompanied by Prince Philip.

Speaking of the importance of King Charles' visit, the Palace's spokesperson shared that the royal couple's tour will "underscore the depth and breadth of that bilateral relationship, and the links between our peoples."

It is important to note that the monarch alongside his wife also hosted a dinner to celebrate Italian food and fashion at Highgrove.

During a keynote address to the respected guests at the event, King Charles said, "Our two nations share so many ties, between our people; between our culture; a deep friendship rooted in shared values, mutual affection and mutual respect."

It is important to note that it will be the monarch's first international tour after a brief stay at the hospital due to the negative effects of cancer treatment.