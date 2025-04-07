Chris Brown releases 'advisory statement' for fans ahead of 2025 ‘Breezy Bowl XX’

Chirs Brown restricts fans from wearing certain 'bandanas' to his concert

Chris Brown has ruined the plan of his fans and followers as they decided to wear a special thing for his upcoming concert.

The 35-year-old singer and songwriter is all set to kickstart his 'Breezy Bowl XX' tour this summer.

Brown will be hitting the road in UK, Europe and North America in 2025 celebrating his 20th anniversary.

Ahead of his big tour, Brown has expressed his concerns over his admirers’ plan to wear red bandanas at his gigs.

Taking it to his Instagram stories, the Loyal singer wrote: “I see a lot of the fans collectively telling team breezy to wear red bandannas to the concert.”

“I would highly advise yall to NOT do that!”

Chris publicized that he does not want to give any wrong impression with his shows. He wants his upcoming music tour to spread positivity.

The King of R&B suggests fans to wear brown bandanas instead of red.

He penned, “Just get brown bandannas so yall won’t run into any problems. I don’t want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing!”

“Yall know I’m bris breezy but we promoting positivity on this tour! Thank you and I love yall”, Brown concluded his statement.

The popular hip hop artist is all set to commence his tour in June 2025.