Meghan Markle silences more feud rumours with pricey gift for old pal

Meghan's As Ever launch left fans disappointed as it sold out within minutes

Meghan Markle just silenced those friendship fallout rumours with a cookie mix and some jam.

The Duchess of Sussex’s longtime pal Mindy Kaling was one of the lucky few to receive a luxe gift basket from Meghan’s new lifestyle brand.

The curated package, part of Meghan’s latest As Ever collection, included shortbread cookie mix, jam, three teas, crepe mix, and floral sprinkles — all reportedly worth over £70.

It also came with a handwritten note, with Kaling’s name elegantly written by the Duchess herself.

The sweet gesture follows a wave of speculation about tension between the two women, sparked by an awkward moment in Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan. In the now-viral clip, Kaling referred to her as “Meghan Markle,” prompting the Duchess to gently correct her.

“It’s so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle, you know I’m Sussex now,” Meghan said. When Kaling looked confused, she added, “You have kids and you go ‘No, I share my name with my children’. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me.”

The duo’s friendship began after Kaling appeared on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast and continued into her latest show. Kaling also received a jar of Meghan’s limited-run jam last year.