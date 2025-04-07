Russell Brand lands in new trouble after Warner Bros. make 'shocking' claims

Warner Bros. cause trouble for Russell Brand amid assault allegations

Russell Brand, who is currently making headlines for multiple assault allegations, will might have to put in more efforts to clear his name.

The actor and comedian has been charged for one count of oral rape and one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault following the allegations applied by four women.

The 49-year-old especially shared a video on his social media handle to respond to the accusations stating that he is grateful for getting a chance to defend these charges.

Brand seemed confident in the video where he also confessed being a s** and drug addict in the past but he also opened that “I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

His confidence might have shaken up after the latest reports came out saying that Warne Bros. Discovery has offered to provide an outtake video of Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor.

Back in 2023, Brand and Waner Bros. were sued by actress Jane Doe, who claimed that the actor exposed himself on the set of Arthur.

She claimed that he followed her to the bathroom and even assaulted her while a member of the production crew guarded the door. The allegations were fortified by their defendants, who denied all the accusations.

Last week, Patrick Lamparello attorney for Warner Bros. stated that he is ready to disclose an 'unseen video' of the actor from 2010.

As per The Times, the production company has ‘some hours of video outtake footage... four or five hours, it could be more, around eight.’

The company has not yet made any comment over the matter.