Sir Elton John makes emotional confession amid battle with blindness

Sir Elton John shares recording experience after he lost eyesight

Sir Elton John continues to make honest confessions about his ongoing battle with blindness.

The Circle of Life singer had lost eyesight in right eye and had 'limited vision' in his left eye as a result of severe eye infection that he contracted in July 2024.

The 78-year-old had distanced himself from the recording studio after the unfortunate incident.

John, however, returned to recording music like old times but had an emotional comeback which he talked about with ITV.

While making music for his recently released collaborative album Who Believes In Angels with Brandi Carlile, the iconic singer revealed he was 'letting himself down'.

The father of two discussed how he would be experiencing fear, doubt, and anxiety during the writing process.

He further narrated that his energy was off the charts.

The Sacrifice crooner mentioned that he had 'three other people to think of ' in the studio and revealed that he isn't the kind of person who would 'walk away and let people down'.

The Grammy award winner admitted that he was 'letting' himself 'down' and it made him 'irritable'.

He further shared that he wasn't 'clicking' and 'with these people I [he] needed to click'.

The Tony Award winner talked about his reason of return to music too.

He told the outlet that it was Brandi who brought him back.