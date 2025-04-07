Robert Pattinson's role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' revealed

'Twilight' star joins Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland for filming in Italy

The Batman star Robert Pattinson is all set to bring in another exciting project for his fans.

The actor will be starring in a historic drama directed by The Dark Knight creator Christopher Nolan.

However, there is no confirmation by the makers or the actor about the character Robert will be portraying in the movie.

But the sources have shared that he is going to depict the Greek messenger god 'Hermes', one of the Twelve Olympians and the herald of the gods.

Reportedly, the filming of the much-anticipated project tilted The Odyssey has already commenced and the 38-year-old actor has finally joined the star cast in Italy one month after the shoot began.

Nolan’s directorial is going to be filled with a bunch of A-list actors of Hollywood including Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

A picture has been circulating on the internet featuring the Mickey 17 actor arriving at the venue to meet his cast members.

The photo showcases Pattinson dressed in casual clothes and dining in with Anne and Tom an eatery.

Backed by Universal Pictures, The Odyssey, much awaited project of 2026, is slated to release on July 17.