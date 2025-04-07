Princess Kate's brother says 'chasing past is waste of energy' in emotional confession

Princess Kate's brother reflected on how fatherhood changed him, adding that he has stopped 'chasing the past'.

James Middleton an entrepreneur and dog lover welcomed their first child, a son named Inigo, with his wife Alizee Thevenet in October 2023-two years after the couple tied the knot.

The couple, who reside in the countryside of Berkshire along with their six-beloved dogs, often share snippets of their idyllic rural lifestyle.

In recent interview with Hello! magazine, the 37-year-old opened up about how parenthood has transformed him.

'You can look back at the past and enjoy the memories, but not chase them today as it's a waste of energy,' he reflected.

Describing his daily routine as a challenge, James humorously admitted, 'Yes getting up in the morning trying to feed six dogs and get Inigo fed and off to nursery is a challenge'

He also applauded his wife's bond with the pets. On the realities of parenting, James added with a smile, 'I am less bothered about changing nappies -I have cleared up enough poo over the years!'

With a growing family and deep bond with his dogs and wife, James Middleton seems to have found his stride in this new chapter of life.