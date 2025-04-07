Meghan Markle reveals secret behind balancing motherhood and worklife

Meghan Markle shared the mantra that helps her achieve a work-life balance as a mother of two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex has been making it to the headlines since the release of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix.

Meghan then launched her lifestyle brand As Ever on April 2 and within hours, the products displayed for sale on her website sold out.

Moreover, she is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Recently, Meghan gave an interview to Inc., revealing the secret behind balancing motherhood and work life.

She said, "If it takes five minutes to do it, do it. Otherwise, you end your day with what feels like a laundry list of things to do, as opposed to being able to tackle them in real-time."

Speaking of her brand's soldout products, Prince Harry's wife stated, "I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there. It’s just an extension of me."