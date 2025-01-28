KP govt renews pledge for full enforcement of Kurram peace accord

A large number of people are seen gathered during a meeting at a mosque in Parachinar's Kurram district. — AFP/File

KOHAT: A senior official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has emphasised the continuation of peace efforts in violence-hit Kurram district and vowed that the authorities would ensure full implementation of the peace accord signed between warring tribes.

"Implementation on the peace agreement will be possible with the cooperation of both parties [following the truce called on January 1]," said KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry while addressing a jirga organised at the Commissioner's House for the establishment of peace in Kurram on Tuesday.

Chaudhry added that lasting peace and safe commuting were crucial for Kurram and surrendering arms was inevitable for the restoration of the rule of law in the restive region.

The chief secretary further said that "extremists" were trying to inject hatred among the parties, and urged both sides to help the government identify the anti-peace elements.

Reiterating the government's pledge to restore peace, the provincial government's top official said that the authorities would make all-out efforts for the implementation of the peace treaty and would take strict action against violators.

Meanwhile, the district administration resumed the process of destroying bunkers in Lower Kurram and confirmed that two more bunkers were demolished in the Balish Khel and Khar Kali areas.

In a fresh statement, the administration said 10 bunkers have been demolished in Lower Kurram so far and steps were being taken to ensure full implementation of the accord.

The authorities have continued dispatching aid convoys carrying essential goods to affected areas of the crisis-hit district which saw multiple attacks on relief convoys despite the signing of the peace agreement.

A convoy of 120 vehicles carrying essential food supplies and daily-use items had reached Parachinar and other surrounding areas a day ago.

Earlier, miscreants opened fire on oil tankers in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram, however, no damage was reported and the vehicles safely arrived at the Alizai area in Upper Kurram, The News reported citing sources, adding that three separate convoys carried essentials from the Thall town in Hangu to Kurram district.

The first convoy consisted of 62 small vehicles, followed by a second convoy of 58 trucks. The third convoy, carrying five oil tankers, was also dispatched to Kurram for the first time after roadblocks were lifted.

It was the first time in weeks that fuel supplies reached Parachinar following the prolonged closure of routes. Due to the fuel shortage, locals were forced to travel on foot for miles.

Following the incidents, members of the peace jirga decided to devise a strategy to take action against those responsible for violating the accord.

The region has been gripped by tension, particularly after an attack on a convoy travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar on November 21, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people, including women and children.

The Kurram region has been wracked by tribal violence for decades, but around 140 people have been killed since a fresh bout of fighting broke out in November.

As feuding tribes have battled with machine guns and heavy weapons, the remote and mountainous region bordering Afghanistan has been largely cut off from the outside world.

The months-long blockade of roads has left residents of Parachinar and surrounding areas in dire need of essential supplies.