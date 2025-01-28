Selena Gomez's tearful video sparks controversy and support

Senatorial candidate Sam Parker, facing backlash for his comments about Selena Gomez, is standing firm in his position.

In a recent social media video, the former Disney star addressed up about President Donald Trump's immigration policies that target Mexican migrants. Selena, who is half Italian and half Mexican, was crying uncontrollably and apologising excessively.

The Emilia Pérez star shared the footage on her Instagram story on Monday morning. She sobbed as she continued, "All my people are getting attacked."

“The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry,” she said. “I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

In the bottom corner of her video, Gomez included an emoji of the Mexican flag with the words, "I'm sorry."

Since removing the video from her social media accounts, Gomez has not responded to any of her remarks.

Soon after it was posted, the video went viral, garnering support but primarily negative feedback. Sam was one of the people who criticised Selena's heartfelt message.

"Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty,” he wrote on an alternative account, “She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"

Sam doubled-down on his initial remarks on his campaign X (formerly Twitter) account, writing: "Deport Selena Gomez.” Despite Sam’s shots at Selena, the Emilia Perez star, isn’t hiding her head in the sand.

She later addressed Sam’s shocking statements in her Instagram Story. “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh, and the threat,” Selena wrote.

"Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people," the Single Soon crooner stated in a follow-up post to her Instagram story following the release of the initial video. Additionally, that post has been removed.