Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal case finally get a trial date

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle now get a trial date.

On January 27, Judge Lewis J. Liman reportedly confirmed that the court will address both of the stars’ lawsuits in a trial set for March 9, 2026 in New York.

According to the court documents obtained by E! News, the court decided that the pre-trial conference originally scheduled for Feb. 12, 2025 will now be held on February 3.

During this conference, both stars’ legal team will address Blake’s letter motion regarding pre-trial “publicity and attorney conduct”.

Judge revealed in the filing that the proceedings would “consolidate” Blake’s case with Justin’s lawsuit, which seeks $400 million and even claims the actress implemented her own smear campaign against him.

As far as Justin is concerned, he completely denied Blake’s allegations of sexual harassment and smear campaign.

Meanwhile, Blake also rejected any wrongdoing as her legal team described Justin’s suit against her as “desperate”.

In a January 16 statement to E! News from Blake’s legal team, it read, “This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.”

Also, Justin filed libel case against The New York Times and according to the publication, it plans to “vigorously defend against the lawsuit”.

“The role of an independent news organisation is to follow the facts where they lead,” said the NYT's statement.

It added, “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”