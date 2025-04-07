Hailey Bieber’s old tweet stirs up more drama amid Selena-Justin controversy

The ongoing drama between Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber seems to be growing each day, as fans continue to stir the pot and fuel the fire.

This week online buzz around Hailey reached new heights after fans dug up an old tweet from 2013, as the tweet sparked jokes that the model might have secretly run a fan account supporting her relationship with Justin while he was still with music icon Selena.

The viral X post was a reply to a fan account that had tweeted something about it, “I bet Justin is excited for his break so he can see Hailey again!,” with the comment, “Jailey fan in 2013?? Yeah this was definitely her burner”

Fans quickly jumped into the replies, mocking the situation with comments like: “I’m crying Hailey made a ship account when he was with Selena” and “never beating the stalker allegations.”

"Nice try Hailey," quipped another one.

The tweet resurfaced amid the buzz around a viral 7-part video series claiming Hailey Bieber copies Selena’s style and behavior. However, the videos have different opinions, with many calling it creepy while others think it's just harmful gossip.