Vanessa Feltz is in full confidence amid fresh allegations from ex fiance Ben Ofoedu

Venessa embraced the warm weather with open-toe-sandals and flawless makeup

Vanessa Feltz appeared unfazed as she enjoyed a sunny stroll through London on Monday, following recent accusations from her former fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

The 63-year-old TV star looked effortlessly chic in a floral summer featuring delicate lace trim and a flattering belted twist.

The outing came shortly after ben, 52, spoke out on The Dozen with Liam Tuffs podcast, claiming he had been told by friends and family that Vanessa had been unfaithful during their 16-year relationship.

Despite Ben's claims, which follows his own public cheating scandal in 2023, Vanessa has chosen to remain graceful in the spotlight.

Ben, a musician, has since moved on and announced his engagement in February to 29-year-old Vanessa Brown -just a month into their whirlwind romance.