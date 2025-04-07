David Beckham opens up about his family's 'safe space'

David Beckham opens up about his love for English additions

David Beckham is offering an inside glimpse into his family's latest additions as he opens up about his love for the English countryside.

The English footballer, who owns multiple homes across the world, shared his honest thoughts on creating a safe space for his family in his highly-acclaimed Netflix documentary.

He said, "I wanted a place where we could escape. As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."

His property, which is considered to be worth a whopping £12 million, features a combination of hen coops, bee hives, a sauna, a football pitch, and an outdoor swimming pool, as well as it qualifies as a perfect spot to unwind.

According to brand and culture expert Nick Ede, David and Victoria Beckham’s pets have indeed become "integral part of brand Beckham.”

He explained, "David is probably more akin to a Guy Ritchie character than aristocracy, but he has adopted an aesthetic that lends itself well to where he lives.

"His dogs have become an integral part of brand Beckham and they establish him as a caring family man who exemplifies country living."

For the unversed, the high-profile couple purchased the aesthetic barn back in 2016.