Expert supports Queen's warning on hybrid Royal model after Harry's charity scandal

Royal author reflected on Harry's charity Sentebale's controversy and how they align with the Queen's concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal has reignited debate over the late Queen Elizabeth's firm stance against a 'half in half out' royal role.

Royal author Phil Dampier, appearing on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, reflected on recent controversies involving Harry's charity Sentebale and how they align with the Queen's concerns.

The Duke of Sussex faced backlash after it was revealed that several trustees quit Sentebale following tensions with Chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

At a fundraising polo match in Miami last April, Meghan Markle was seen directing the photo lineup, while Harry reportedly invited a Netflix crew to film the event-a move that surprised many involved.

Host Matt Wilkinson said, 'Harry announced that he was going to bring Netflix to this charity fundraiser. And it caused, I think lots of disturbances, I think Dr Sophie said.'

Dampier highlighted how this supports the Queen's decision in 2020, stating: 'Yeah, absolutely. The Queen saw it straight away. She saw the dangers of commercialising the royal family, combining sort of hybrid model of doing royal jobs and cashing in with commercial stuff. And that's what happened with this polo match.'

Harry and Meghan now live in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.