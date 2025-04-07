Blake Lively calls out Justin Baldoni for 'silencing' harassment victims

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face off in court on March 9, 2026

Blake Lively isn't backing down in her explosive legal fight with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

According to TMZ, Lively has accused Baldoni of "trying to silence sexual harassment victims" as their courtroom drama continues to escalate.

The actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, claiming he also led a smear campaign against her. He fired back with a $400 million defamation suit — and another $250 million libel case against The New York Times for reporting her claims.

This week, Baldoni responded again, accusing Lively of staging a PR stunt “designed to ruin the reputations and careers of the Wayfarer parties.” He insists he’s simply exercising his First Amendment right “to petition the court to clear their names from her false and harmful claims.”

But Lively’s legal team hit back hard. “That’s right: Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims ‘into oblivion,’” her attorneys told TMZ.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed their remarks as “convoluted” and “inflammatory,” accusing Lively of avoiding serious discussion during her film campaign in favor of promoting “hair care and alcohol products.”

