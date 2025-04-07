Alan Cumming all set to reprise his role as 'nightcrawler' in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal to feature in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The all-new Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday is coming with many MCU actors reprising their iconic roles.

A few days back, reports suggested that Chris Evans will be returning to the universe to reenacting his role of Captain America.

As per the latest update, Alan Cumming, who played the popular ‘nightcrawler’ in 2003s X-Men, is also returning to the forthcoming film.

The 60-year-old has expressed his excitement of returning to the MCU after 23 years.

In conversation with co-star Olivia Munn for Collider, Alan revealed that he has had some makeup tests already for the role.

The Traitors actor added, "Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed. It's been 23 years since I was a superhero.”

"I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes.”

Son of the Mask star opened that the new film is going to be a 'game changer.'

"Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer”, he said.

Cumming continued, "I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely.”

Directed by Russo brothers, the new Avengers movie is going to feature Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Tom Holland, Joseph Quinn, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld.