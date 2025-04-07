Peter Andre makes bold confession about terrifying 90's tour with Bobby Brown

Peter's confession comes as he continues to speak about his mental health.

Peter Andre ahs reflected on a frightening chapter from his past, revealing he was the a target of a disturbing stalker during the early days of his music career.

Wringing in his OK!Magazine column, the singer, now, 52, shared how the experience unfolded while he was on tour in Australia alongside rapper Bobby Brown in the early 1990's.

'It might sound unbelievable to many, but stalking is very real, Peter wrote.

'It's something many public figures go through, I had my own terrifying experience back in 1992 or 1993 while touring with Bobby Brown in Australia.'

He recently admitted that 2024 has been particularly challenging year, especially due to his mother's declining health.



