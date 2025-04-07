King Charles makes surprising decision about Harry, Meghan's royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in the US with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have received a big news about their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's titles are safe under King Charles III’s reign. However, things won't be same when William ascends to the throne, according to a new report.

Meghan and Harry, who still have their Sussex titles despite leaving royal life in 2020, will reportedly be stripped of their titles by "King William".

The California-based couple's titles have become the subject of much discussion among royal commentators. Even Harry addressed giving up the titles in a 2023 interview.

the 76-year-old monarch is said to have given his older son and heir, William, the green light to do so when he eventually takes the throne, a courtier told Radar Online.

The source added: "The monarch is very concerned about his image and fears backlash from his subjects. That’s why he’d never dare take away Harry’s Sussex title—despite all the hurt he’s caused.”

Meanwhile, the overall attitude among royals is that they’re in favor of the Sussexes losing their titles. “Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal—if Harry and Meghan step out of line again,” the insider said.

“The removal would require an Act of Parliament,” they added. “But those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility and put an actionable plan in place.”

“When King Charles does pass away, it’s a certainty that William will pull the trigger and strip her and Harry of their HRH [his/her royal highness] status,” the source said.