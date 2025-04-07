Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard exposes realities of 'childhood fame'

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard opens up about realities of childhood fame

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is opening up about the realities of childhood fame and reveals that he would have considered therapy if he could turn back time.

The 22-year-old, who is known for portraying the role of Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi drama, shared his unfiltered thoughts on struggling with fame in the past.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Finn considered putting himself into therapy instead. He told the outlet, “I don't think I'd ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.

“But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that.”

The actor, who previously struggled with anxiety at the age of 15, further went on to add, “I would end up probably making a mistake in a different way anyways.

“I think childhood, and life in general, is about trial and error.”

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has wrapped production as of 2024 and is slated for a 2025 premiere.