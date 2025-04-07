Actor Bill Murray fires back at sexual misconduct claims

Actor Bill Murray reveals his stance on sexual misconduct on set

Actor Bill Murray is detailing his thoughts on being thrust with sexual misconduct allegations, revealing it still bothers him to date.

During an exclusive interview with the New York Times, Murray articulated his feelings about the allegation he faced on the set of a 2022 comedy.

Referring to the woman who accused him of kissing her, the 74-year-old told the outlet, “I gave her a kiss through a mask. And she wasn’t a stranger.”

The American film actor didn’t hesitate to defend his actions as he further went on to add, “We were all stranded in this one room listening to this crazy scene. I don’t know what prompted me to do it.

“I thought it was funny, and every time it happened, it was funny. It was a great disappointment because I thought I knew someone; and I did not. I certainly thought it was light. I thought it was funny. To me it’s still funny, the idea that you could give someone a kiss with a mask on. It’s still stupid. It’s all it was.”

The actor admitted to later reaching a financial settlement with the woman, who had initially accused him of assault or misconduct.