Molly Mae Hague builds £6M empire by 25

Molly Mae Hague, whose rose to fame on Love Island in 2019, has become one of the UK'S most successful influencers and was recently named in The Sunday Times Young Power List 2025.

At just 25, she boasts a £6M self made fortune and a following of over 14 million. Interestingly, she could retire if she chose to.

However, Molly has no plans to slow down, saying she wants to keep working on what I have e already got and make it even better.'

She won Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015.

In 2023, after the birth of her daughter Bambi with boxer Tommy Fury, Molly stepped down as Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing. But she did not stay idle for long.

By 2024, she launched her own clothing brand, further cementing her status as a top entrepreneur and inspiration of young people across the country.