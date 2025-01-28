Kevin Costner returns to Fox Nation with ‘Yellowstone to Yosemite’

Kevin Costner on Fox Nation with ‘Yellowstone to Yosemite’

Kevin Costner is coming to Fox Nation.

The Hollywood star is set to bring another captivating exploration of American history to audiences with his upcoming three-part docuseries, Yellowstone to Yosemite.

The project, premiering February 8 on Fox Nation with weekly episode releases, follows Costner as he retraces the historic 1903 Yosemite expedition taken by President Theodore Roosevelt and conservationist John Muir.

The docuseries builds on Costner’s previous collaboration with Fox Nation on Yellowstone: One-Fifty, which aired in 2022.

In Yellowstone to Yosemite, the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker examines the transformative journey that inspired Roosevelt to take significant conservation actions, including placing Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove under federal protection and expanding the National Park System.

The official series description highlights Costner’s focus on the Indigenous American legacy of the region, the arrival of settlers in the mid-1800s, and John Muir’s evolution into a leading advocate for preserving America’s wild landscapes.

“Through Costner’s perspective, he illuminates the struggle waged by Muir as he contended with the intricate politics of resource management and how Roosevelt’s intervention culminated in the establishment of a more structured National Park System, the creation of 150 National Forests, 5 National Parks, and the preservation and protection of 230 million acres of precious land.”

Costner expressed his enthusiasm for sharing this story, stating, “Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened. The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir’s camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I’m excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier.”

Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation, praised Costner’s involvement and storytelling prowess, saying, “Kevin Costner has a unique ability to capture the American experience and captivate an audience through his extraordinary storytelling. With the enormous success of our first project together, there is no filmmaker that better embodies the spirit of America 250 than Costner.”