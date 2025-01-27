Prince William's 'radio confession' leaves Princess Kate stunned

Prince William confessed to being a fan of the quirky segment, which seemed to baffle Kate

Prince William left Princess Kate puzzled during a visit to Radio 1 when he revealed his fondness for Scott Mills's "Innuendo Bingo" segment.

The future king's enthusiasm for the water-splashing comedy game took both Mills and Kate by surprise.

In a candid conversation with Mills, Prince William confessed to being a fan of the quirky segment, which seemed to baffle Kate, who had never heard of it.

Mills recalled the amusing exchange, noting how the prince even quoted a specific line from the show, showcasing his genuine affection for it.

This modern broadcasting preference from Prince William is a stark contrast to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a loyal listener of Sir Terry Wogan's morning show.

Mills, who later took over Wogan’s iconic slot on Radio 2, reminisced about his surreal encounter with the royal couple during a 2017 visit to promote their mental health campaign, saying it was a day he would never forget.