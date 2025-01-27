Kensington Palace releases new video with bombshell announcement

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office Kensington Palace has shared a new video of Prince William's meeting with Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan at Windsor Castle where the two dignitaries discussed relations between the two countries.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts released the stunning video of the future King, receiving the Crown Prince Hussein at the Palace.

The video was captioned: "Welcoming The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to Windsor this morning."

The Palace has also confirmed that Princess Kate will join Prince William at Holocaust Memorial Day events in London today (Monday, January 27) as she her gradual return to royal duties continues

Kate and William will attend the official events together to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of former "Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau."

Future King William, 42, is set to give a reading and light a candle alongside young representatives from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and other partner organisations.

The annual ceremony will also be attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is expected to speak too – and William will later hold a private meeting with him.

According to convention the heir to the throne meets with the Prime Minister annually, but there will be no public read out of their discussions behind closed doors.