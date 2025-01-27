Princess Eugenie delights fans with big surprise: Stunning

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie left fans stunned with her surprising step amid Prince William and King Charles' latest posts.

The Princess of York, the younger sister of Beatrice, enjoyed an evening out at London's exclusive Chiltern Firehouse, where the 34-year-old royal was spotted in sustainable footwear.

The mother-of-two, 34, expressed her excitement after her fashion-forward choice of white LOCI trainers, known for their eco-conscious design. She exuded effortless elegance, blending comfort and sophistication at an exclusive London venue.

She was accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank and close friend Ellie Goulding for the evening's festivities, looking gorgeous in chic outfit.

The trio were all smiles and in good spirits, giving smiles for a photograph that was later posted on social media.

Eugenie's outing comes amid her father Prince Andrew's tough time due to his scandals and feud with the King over the royal lodge.

Prince Harry's cousin recently enjoyed holiday season with her in-laws for the first time since her 2018 wedding to Brooksbank.

She currently divides her time between the UK and Portugal, where her husband Jack is based for work. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also reportedly bought a property in the country.