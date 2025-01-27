Prince Harry's court case settlement clears way for Invictus Games

Prince Harry's court case settlement has not only spared him a trip to the UK but also allowed him to focus on his next ventures, including the Invictus Games and reconnecting his family with their roots.



Originally set to testify in his legal case against News Group Newspapers in February, the Duke of Sussex settled the matter before trial, avoiding a travel crunch that would have coincided with the inaugural winter edition of the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

With the case resolved, Harry can now fully dedicate himself to the games, running from February 8 to February 16, while continuing his efforts to strengthen his children’s ties to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have raised their children, Archie and Lilibet, in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, but Harry remains determined to give them a connection to his home country.

A close friend revealed to Hello!: “Prince Harry’s priority is the safety of his family while in the UK. He wants Archie and Lilibet to experience his home country, connect with their roots, and allow him to continue supporting his patronages.”

The security dispute, stemming from a High Court ruling reducing his UK protection, has significantly impacted Harry’s visits, with his children last seen in the UK during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

King Charles has met Lilibet in person only once, underscoring the challenges posed by these circumstances.