Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keep staffers on toes for their romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have guidelines for restaurant employees when they go on date nights in Kansas City, Missouri.

As per the US Sun, in order to keep their dinner outings intimate, "Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand to request a private room for the couple."

"They request workers not serving them in the private room to refrain from interacting with them or asking for photos to avoid drawing attention," a source told the news outlet.

"Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants."

They had previously dined at Argentinian steakhouse Piropos, pop-up holiday bar Miracle and Prime Social in Kansas City.

If the Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday, they will advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

In any case, Swift is anticipated to be there at Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. In other words, she and Kelce will be in town together, so they might make good use of those regulations in the days ahead.