Miley Cyrus' brother Braison breaks silence on family concerns

Miley Cyrus and her siblings don't want anympre 'family fued'

Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison finally broke his silence as his family continued to make headlines after patriarch Billy Ray Cyrus’s inauguration performance.

Speaking out for the first time since his brother Trace Cyrus posted an open letter of concern to their dad on Instagram, the 30-year-old music producer revealed his true feelings for the family to People Magazine.

"I don’t have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," he said, complying with his words to avoid family drama as the Cyrus family feud took a surprising new turn this year.

Earlier, a source told the outlet that Flowers hitmaker Miley Cyrus, her siblings, and her mom, Tish, don’t want any more bad blood in the family.

"They got through the drama of 2024, and it’s a new year," an insider from the famous Cyrus family said. "Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don’t want this Cyrus family feud."

Describing it as "not enjoyable," the family decided to keep their matters private after one sibling, Trace, who Billy Ray, 63, adopted in 1993, penned an emotional open letter to the musician on Instagram.

"I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," he wrote on Wednesday, January 22.

Trace, 35, voiced his concerns in a deeply emotional and lengthy note alongside a throwback photo of the father-son duo on stage.