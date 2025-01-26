Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle for prestigious offer

Kate Middleton may achieve a feat that Meghan Markle may have been eyeing as the Princess of Wales gets a big offer.

The future Queen, who underwent a nine-month long cancer battle last year, may have a chance to share deeper look at her story if she agrees to grace the global issue of an internationally recognised fashion magazine.

Princess Kate has received a personal appeal from Anna Wintour herself with the offer for a Vogue cover, insiders have revealed.

“The princess has come a long way since that first cover,” a source told The Mail on Sunday. “She’s a global fashion icon but she is so much more.”

Wintour, who is the magazine’s editor-in-chief and a powerful name in the world of fashion, reached out via an intermediary to offer Kate global Vogue covers, including the US and UK versions.

“She would get to choose which covers she would feature on but the UK and the US would be a given,” they continued.

“Her brave battle against cancer while raising three young children in the public eye makes her a role model to millions,” the source added. “Her story would be an inspiration to so many women going through what she has gone through.”

This is not the first time Kate would be appearing on the Vogue cover as she was the face of the 2016 issue. Moreover, in 2019, Meghan was also offered to grace the cover, but instead chose to guest edit and feature 15 inspiring women.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who is currently in the midst of rebranding the Sussex name and launching her lifestyle brand, is seemingly battling for spotlight with her sister-in-law.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is also marking a new era for herself, could not land a spot in a global issue, which could have been a major boost for her brand.