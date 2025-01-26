Kim Kardashian reveals she finally found love again

Kim Kardashian has recently spilled the beans on a new relationship in the latest sneak peeks from the new season of The Kardashians.

Seemingly the 44-year-old star got a new chapter unfolding, and it’s no longer just about keeping things under wraps.

In the first trailer for the new season, the beauty mogul talked about an exciting new partnership between her Skims brand and Dolce & Gabbana. She also shared a sweet moment about her daughter North being invited to sing at the Hollywood Bowl.

And just when you think that’s all in her list, Kim drops a major bombshell, revealing that she’s been keeping a secret relationship under wraps.

"I had the intention of staying single," she said while talking to her her family and continued, "I was fully lying to you guys” and admitting “I’m having dinner with someone."

"Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me," she added, hinting at new romance in her life.

Kim and her ex-partner Kanye West, who often make headlines with his wild controversies, have been separated since March 2022. She also had a short-lived romance with actor and comedian Pete Davidson between 2021 and 2022.

And there are some speculations suggesting that she’s now seeing NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian found herself in a bit of hot water after posting a photo of Melania Trump wearing a wide-brimmed hat on her Instagram account.

The photo, which showed the former First Lady attending an event, took no time in sparking massive backlash among some of the star’s fans, leading the drama to lose almost 150,000 followers.