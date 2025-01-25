Kendrick Lamar taps SZA for an epic Super Bowl 2025 halftime show

The dynamic duo has an exciting year ahead with the Super Bowl season, Grammy nominations, and more

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime stage is about to get even hotter.

Kendrick Lamar will be joined by none other than Grammy-winning powerhouse SZA at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

The announcement came via a trailer from Lamar and Apple Music, showcasing the rapper striding across a football field before SZA playfully splashes him from behind — a playful tease of what’s to come during the dynamic duo’s highly anticipated performance.

SZA and Lamar’s musical chemistry is undeniable, with hits like the Oscar-nominated All the Stars and fan-favorite Doves in the Wind. Recently, SZA also collaborated with Lamar on his album GNX, contributing to standout tracks Gloria and Luther.

Both artists are entering the Super Bowl season on a high note. SZA, with two Grammy nominations this year for her single Saturn, has already earned four Grammy wins in her career. Meanwhile, Lamar, a 17-time Grammy winner, is up for seven more awards, including the prestigious Song and Record of the Year for Not Like Us.

The halftime show, produced by Roc Nation and Emmy-winner Jesse Collins, will feature creative direction from pgLang, the company founded by Lamar and Dave Free.