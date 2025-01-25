Taylor Swift’s mom shocks Brooke Shields with wild gesture

Brooke Shields enjoyed Taylor Swift's concert with her daughters.

Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, has left Brooke Shields emotional after surprising her with a sweet and touching gesture.

On the January 13 episode of the Call It What It Is podcast, the 59-year-old actress recalled attending Taylor’s Eras Tour with her daughters, Rowan and Grier, and credited the 67-year-old producer for an incredibly kind and heartwarming gesture towards them.

"She was so kind to my daughter, she gave her a bracelet off her wrist," the Pretty Baby star said, noting how Swifties, the name of Taylor’s fans, often trade friendship bracelets.

The actress shared that they had the best time dancing with her and called the entire concert experience "surreal."

Jessica Capshaw, who’s the co-host of Camilla Luddington on the podcast, also shared how Andrea also gave a bracelet to her daughter during the Eras Tour.

In November 2024, Brooke and her daughters enjoyed the 35-year-old pop sensation’s performance at the Rogers Centre in Canada.



In an Instagram post, the Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old author shared a fun and adorable click of herself watching the Lover hitmaker perform, along with photos of her daughters enjoying the show and one of her hugging Taylor’s mom.