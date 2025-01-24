Drew Barrymore explains why she took long break from acting

Drew Barrymore on stepping away from acting

Drew Barrymore gets candid about her long break from acting.

In a new interview with AARP The Magazine’s February/March 2025 cover story, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed she wanted to focus on motherhood.

Drew, who shares two daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, said she was in her early 40s and would like to learn how to be her own independent individual and the parent she dreamt to be after having children.

“Being other people doesn’t help me figure that out right now,” said the Charlie’s Angels actress.

Drew explained that the long hours of doing movies were “hours I wouldn’t have with my kids”.

The 50 First Dates actress finally decided she wasn’t going to do that.

Earlie in 2023, speaking to Los Angeles Times, Drew admitted that she had not thought about making a comeback to the big screens.

“I just need to be myself. I struggle to be someone else,” she told the outlet at the time.

However, Drew mentioned that she could not see acting at the moment.

“I know that sounds sad and dismissive, and I hate when people are like, ‘I’m retiring,’ or ‘This is my goodbye.’ I don’t want it to come off that way,” added the actress.