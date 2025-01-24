Ben Affleck predicts about Jennifer Lopez's love life after him

Jennifer Lopez, with her massive 250 million Instagram following and decades-long tabloid presence, can't keep secrets for long.

Fresh from her highly publicised divorce from Ben Affleck, rumours are already swirling about a potential new romance with Hollywood legend Kevin Costner.

Lopez, 55, has long been an admirer of Costner's work, which spans 50 years and includes a wide range of critically acclaimed films.

The two recently spent time together over Christmas in Aspen, Colorado, fueling speculation about a possible relationship.

As it turns out, Affleck was able to predict "Kennifer"'s ascension from a distance. In a 2023 interview for his film Air, Affleck stated on The Bill Simmons Podcast that he was "disturbed" by Lopez's admiration for the Western TV series Yellowstone, which starred Costner.

According to Affleck, Lopez even gave him a snippet of a monologue in which actress Kelly Reilly's character, Beth Dutton, emphasised the significance of the program in her life throughout the scene.

Costner was well praised and acclaimed for his character of John Dutton III, the patriarch of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, in the television series, which concluded last month following its fifth season.

Costner started working on a Western film series called the Horizon Saga as a result of his career's comeback. Lopez reportedly told Costner she loved the first Horizon movie when they reunited in Aspen over the holidays.

Given that both Hollywood celebrities got divorced within the last year, it's unclear how far Costner and Lopez will pursue their rumoured affair.

However, Affleck's bizarre admission on Lopez's fondness for Costner is already turning out to be highly accurate.